Google Pixel At a Glance Widget Will Show Timers from Nest Speakers

Share the joy

Google Pixel has a nifty At a Glance widget. It has just been updated.

At a Glance Widget of Google Pixel

Compared to other Android flagships, Google Pixels can do better things. One of the interesting features of Pixel is At a Glance widget. It’s a home screen widget that can show you a lot of things, such as your upcoming flight status and your order deliveries.

The recent update will now show you the timer on your kitchen Nest Hub. Thanks to the interconnected system of Google.

This is a useful feature because there’s no need for you to look at the timer now and then to give you a perfect roast turkey.

The widget will let you synchronize any timer that you set on your Nest speaker. Then, it will show you the status of the timer on your Pixel phone.

For easy ID, the widget will tell you the speaker’s name and the remaining time. You can remotely stop the timer through your Pixel phone when it goes off.

Google also brought back the delivery status to the said widget. The company introduced it a few months ago. But it was gone days later.

It seemed to have reappeared. And it can now display the status of your package delivery, for instance. 9to5 Google spotted delivery status alerts on this widget.

If you own a Pixel phone, you can try this setting by going to At a Glance setting and turning on the Food and household orders option.

This feature will look into your Gmail inbox to discover incoming deliveries. It will show you the status of your food order. When you tap it, it will bring you the email in your Gmail account.

Although it is a useful feature, the widget can’t track each incoming delivery. If you have delivery from DoorDash, it is not supported yet.

If you don’t see the option yet, you may have to wait for a little while. The feature might have been introduced through a server-side update.

Meanwhile, there’s no update yet on the ride-sharing status alert. It was seen in July but it’s still not yet available.

What Google Pixel to Buy?

Google Pixel is one of the best Android phones. It offers the best Android experience. In addition to fast 5G speeds, it also offers excellent camera features.

There are different Google Pixels on the market. If you’re looking for one, you may consider Google Pixel 6. It’s a fantastic option. It does well as the Pixel 7 but at a lower cost. The design is sleek.

Pixel diehards love Pixel 6 because of the camera. Google packed all of its advancements in photography into this handset. You get a 50Mp wide-angle and rear ultra-wide-angle lens.

It can recognize darker skin tones and ensure that they don’t appear washed out. It can also blur some scenes to add dynamism.

And you can use the At a Glance widget when you have a Pixel 6. Google may roll out more features to this widget in the coming months.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

