Google Photos Magic Eraser Feature Rolling Out on Android and iOS

Share the joy

Magic Eraser is a Google One Subscription Perk

Google Pixel offers photo-editing features. One of the best ones is Magic Eraser. It’s now available on Android and iOS devices.

However, you need to pay for it.

This popular tool uses AI to eliminate unwanted content from an image. If you’re a Google One subscriber, then it will be available to you, in addition to a handful of other editing tools an HDR video effect.

Plus, you can use exclusive collage Styles.

What is Google One?

It’s a Google service that started as a way for consumers to pay for extra cloud storage. They can use it to store their Docs, Gmail, and Photos.

Over the years, it has expanded its features to be a broader suite of features. It now includes a VPN and other perks that only members can use and enjoy.

For instance, members can host longer group video calls when on Google Meet. They also get 10% cash back on Google Store purchases. Plus, they get to have extended trials using premium Google Photos features.

Google Photos Magic Eraser

It was previously available to owners of Pixel 6 and 7. However, Google decided to roll it out to Google One subscribers. Pixel 5a and older Pixel smartphone owners can also use it without Google One subscription.

Magic Eraser is not the lone app that lets you remove some objects from your photos. However, this tool is a bit different because it uses AI.

It makes editing photos a lot easier. You don’t have to spend hours of your time editing using a photo editing suite. The magic eraser can easily do the job.

It does the hard work of making your photos on social believable. For instance, if you have photos on the beach but you wish you were alone, you can just remove those people (or objects) from those photos all at once with the use of this tool.

But a lot of people were quick to point out that this tool contradicts what Google wants to focus on when it comes to photos. That is, the company wants to capture and represent skin tones with its cameras.

Photographers said that images are facts.

Then again, if you post those photos on social media, only a few people would believe that you’re indeed on a deserted beach, for instance. Two-thirds of adults don’t trust social media as a source of news.

How Much is Google One Subscription?

The Basic plan is only $1.99 a month. But you can save a lot if you get an annual subscription. With the Basic plan, you get 100GB of online storage. You can share it among your Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos accounts. You can also get hand photo tools and support through phone and text chase from Google staff.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to pay just to use Magic Eraser, there are tons of free alternatives amiable. Snapped, for instance, is a free and reliable photo editing app. It has a Heal tool that works similarly to Magic Eraser as it can remove unwanted photos from images.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

