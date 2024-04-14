Google One VPN is Shutting Down

Share the joy

Google to Discontinue Google One VPN

This is surprising. But Google just announced that it will terminate its VPN service for Google One subscribers and Pixel smartphone owners. The decision to sunset this offering, introduced in October 2020, underscores Google’s ongoing efforts to prioritize its resources and align services with user demand.

Google One subscribers received an email from Google about the service’s discontinuation. The email outlines forthcoming changes scheduled to take effect by May 15. Among these updates, it was highlighted that the VPN feature would be phased out later this year for subscribers.

Despite this change, owners of Pixel 7 and newer devices will retain access to a Pixel-exclusive VPN, which will remain accessible beyond the service’s discontinuation date.

Why this Decision?

Google’s rationale for this decision, as conveyed in a statement to the Register, points to subdued demand as the primary driver. The company said that it wants to refocus its efforts to support features that are more in demand. Google added that people simply were not using its VPN feature.

Originally offered exclusively within the Premium plan at $10 per month, the said feature was later extended to the more affordable Basic plan at $2 per month, likely in a bid to broaden its user base. Despite this strategic adjustment, utilization rates failed to meet expectations, prompting Google to reassess the service’s viability.

Notably, the decision to phase out the VPN aligns with broader shifts within Google’s service ecosystem. Google One, primarily recognized for expanding cloud storage capacities across various platforms like Gmail and Photos, has evolved significantly since its inception.

For users who are actually using this feature, they may find this news sad considering that the feature provides additional privacy and security features.

However, Google remains committed to optimizing its offerings in response to evolving market dynamics. With an emphasis on scalability and user-centric design, Google continues to refine its product suite to meet the needs of its vast user base.

This move also underscores the fluid nature of technology and services within the digital landscape. The decision to discontinue the VPN service follows a trajectory of similar adjustments within Google’s portfolio, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation and adaptability.

Despite the impending discontinuation, Google One’s site continues to display the VPN feature under its benefits section, underscoring the transitional nature of this decision. However, it remains to be seen how the company will navigate the removal of VPN-related mentions and promotional materials moving forward.

The need for this feature stems from several important reasons related to privacy, security, and accessibility online. VPNs make it difficult for third parties to monitor your online activities. In other words, they ensure that when you browse the Internet, your data remain private and secure.

A VPN encrypts your internet traffic, protecting your sensitive information from being stolen when you connect to public Wi-Fi networks.

However, there are other options that users can utilize when it comes to VPN. This is probably the reason Google wants to discontinue it since not all users are taking advantage of it.

