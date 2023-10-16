Google Now Lets You Create AI Images

Share the joy

Google’s Search Generative Experience in Creating Images

Google announced new ways to optimize users’ experience with Search. One of them is the ability to create images with AI.

In March, Microsoft offered this feature that lets you make images from Bing Chat using its Dall-E model.

If you wish to try it out on Google, you need to opt into SGE through the company’s Search Labs program. Then, type your query into the search bar. After that, SGE will create a few images based on your query.

Imagen family of AI models powered this tool.

Google demonstrated how the tool can be used in creating images according to the prompt.

“Let’s say you want to make a card for a friend who loves to cook and whose favorite animal is a capybara. If you search for something like “draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast,” SGE will provide up to four generated images in the results.” – Google

You can also generate images from Google Images. While browsing Google Image results, you may see a box that tells you to create images based on your query. The generated images will appear in a sidebar.

Google ensures that this image-generation tool does not create copyrighted images. In that case, it will not make images of video game characters.

The AI-generated image made with SGE will have watermarking to indicate that AI created it.

Since the tool is still at its initial stage, it will not generate photorealistic faces or queries that include notable individuals. But this tool will evolve over time and may include those queries.

Users who are still minors (younger than 18) can’t use this tool.

This tool can also generate written drafts. You can even export it into Gmail or Google Docs.

Google introduced SGE in May to enhance its search results with more engaging content. Since its introduction, Google has added more tools, including video and better links.

How to Use this Tool?

There are many ways you can use this tool. AI-generated images can be used to augment and diversify your dataset, especially in machine learning and computer vision projects. More data often leads to improved model performance.

AI-generated images can be used to create digital art, graphic design, and visual content for various creative projects. Artists and designers can leverage AI to explore new styles and generate unique visuals.

These images can help quickly visualize design concepts, prototypes, and ideas. This is particularly valuable in industries such as architecture, fashion, and product design.

Creating images using AI can be more cost-effective than traditional methods, such as hiring photographers or artists, especially when producing a large volume of images.

AI-generated images can also be used to anonymize sensitive information in photos, protecting privacy. For instance, blurring faces or license plates in images.

AI can also assist in generating visual content for websites, marketing materials, social media, and more. It reduces the time and effort required for content creation. Overall, AI-generated images offer versatility, efficiency, and creative opportunities across a wide range of applications.

