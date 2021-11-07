Google My Business adds display, connection options for the holidays

Share the joy













Google wants to help businesses maximize the use of their Google lists these coming holidays. It has new, updated claiming choices for Google My Business profiles. It also offers more insights on how Google Search drives people to your business.

The online search giant wants to ease the process for your business to claim and customize your lists. And it has a new option to update and validate your brand profile from Maps and Search.

“Starting this week, you can easily claim and verify your Business Profile directly on Google Search or the Google Maps app. Search for your business by name and you’ll see an option to claim and verify the associated Business Profile. Once your business is verified, you can edit your business’ information, including the address, store hours, photos and more,” says Google.

Google My Business is a key digital estate that you must claim. It has many options to affect how your brand appears in Google Search.

“Moving forward, we recommend small businesses manage their profiles directly on Search or Maps. To keep things simple, “Google My Business” is being renamed “Google Business Profile.” And in 2022, we’ll retire the Google My Business app so more merchants can take advantage of the upgraded experience on Search and Maps. The existing Google My Business web experience will transition to primarily support larger businesses with multiple locations, and will be renamed “Business Profile Manager.” We’ll share more details on these changes in the months ahead,” adds the search giant.

Google will switch the focus of its business tools by 2022. It will highlight what the above element is, and how we can use it. And it will maximize acceptance by removing the need for another app.

The search giant will emphasize on it as it broadens access. It will also have extra features and tools that will copy Facebook business features.

Google will also add more options to message customers from Search. It will offer new metrics on inbound customer calls from their Google My Business profiles.

Google recommends brands to sign up for its Pointy POS data linkage tool. This is available for free from your Google Business Profile on Search. It ensures your product lists connect through Google’s display options.

The company also updated its Performance Planner tool in Google Ads for more insights on your strategy.

