Google Messages working on ability to customize swipe actions

Image Credit: Android Police

Google is bringing one of Gmail’s most exciting features to Messages—ability to do more with swipe. As spotted by 9to5google, the swipe feature will soon get more customizable options, including being able to delete a text message.

Currently, you can only archive a conversation whether you swipe right or left. However, the update that will probably be added soon will allow you to do even more—including delete texts or turn the feature off altogether.

According to a teardown by 9t05google, a section in the app’s settings titled “Swipe actions” have been added. Within, there are options to change what swiping on a conversation in your inbox does. By default, the swipe action can only be used for archiving conversations, but you will soon be able to choose which of the directions deletes or archives conversations.

If you have ever been able to use the swipe action feature on Gmail before, then you will probably find the upcoming one on Messages easy and handy to use.

The swipe action feature on Messages is still being developed, and no word on when it will be available for test or global roll out.

Image Credit: 9to5google

In May, Google announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption [E2EE] to group tests. The company made the announcement at the 1/O 2022 developer conference during the week. According to Google, the expanded feature will be available as an open beta later in the year.

Not much was revealed about the E2EE in group chats, but it is believed that the option will work similarly to the one-on-one conversations, reports Engadget. Everyone in the group will need to have the RCS chat functions turned on to use the feature. A locked icon on the send button will indicate if a message is encrypted.

Messages has evolved, with more than 500 million monthly active users with RCS, the service keeps getting more upgrades. In 2020, Google upgraded Messages with a number of features including the ability to tap and hold a message to reply with an emoji reaction. This feature is only new to Messages, but not to Facebook Messenger where users have long had the chance to reply with emoji.

Emoji reactions is coming along with four other newly added feature that have now been released in the app’s latest update. To use the new emoji reaction, simply tap and hold the message you want to react to and a short list of cool animated emoji will pop up for you to choose from. This feature, however, only works when RCS is turned on your phone.

