Google merges AI research divisions into Google DeepMind

Google DeepMind, a new organization comprised of the DeepMind team and the Google Brain team from Google Research, opened its curtains today. DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis stated in a blog post that Google DeepMind will work “in close collaboration… across Google product areas” to “deliver AI research and products.”

As part of Google DeepMind’s establishment, Google says it will establish a new scientific board to supervise research progress and the unit’s direction. Koray Kavukcuoglu, DeepMind’s VP of research will oversee it. Eli Collins, VP of product at Google Research, will join Google DeepMind as VP of product, while Zoubin Ghahramani, head of Google Brain, will join the Google DeepMind research leadership team, reporting to Kavukcuoglu.

Meanwhile, Jeff Dean, one of Google Brain’s co-founders, will be the top scientist for both Google Research and Google DeepMind, reporting to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google Research will continue to operate independently, reporting to Google SVP of technology and society James Manyika, and will focus on “fundamental advances in computer science across areas such as algorithms and theory, privacy and security, quantum computing, health, climate and sustainability, and responsible AI.”

In 2014, Google paid $500 million for DeepMind, which Hassabis co-founded alongside Shane Legg and Mustafa Suleyman in 2010. In the years afterwards, the lab has made countless headlines for building AI that can outperform human professional Go players and anticipate the architecture of complicated proteins.

A year after DeepMind, Google Brain was founded in 2011 as a part-time research partnership between Dean, Google researcher Greg Corrado, and Stanford University professor Andrew Ng. It also accomplished a lot, developing tools like TensorFlow, an AI model generation framework, as well as improvements to Google Translate.

DeepMind has recently gained prominence within Alphabet as the business seeks to outperform competitors such as Microsoft and OpenAI in the fight for revenue-generating AI.

The Information revealed last month that software developers at Google Brain Group are collaborating with DeepMind personnel to create Gemini, a competitor to OpenAI. Google’s latest AI product launches, like the chatbot Bard, received negative publicity, prompting Alphabet’s stock to plummet.

Google is under threat from Microsoft’s tight work with OpenAI on Bing Chat. This AI-powered chatbot links with the latter’s Bing search engine.

Google is also apparently spending heavily in Magi, a set of new search tools with AI capabilities. Magi has a task force of approximately 160 persons constituted this year.

