Google Meet rolls out ability to livestream meetings on YouTube

Google Meet is rolling out the ability to livestream meetings on YouTube. The new functionality enables Google Workplace admins to opt in to public streaming for the business accounts they manage.

The Meet’s new feature is available to most paid Workplace accounts including, Enterprise tiers, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning upgrade, and Workplace individual subscribers, and of course, Google One Premium plan members in select countries. The ability to livestream meetings on YouTube is, however, not available to most starter, basic, legacy, or essentials packages.

To livestream a Google Meet session on YouTube, you will have to make a request in advance to get your YouTube channel approved. The approval process can take up to 24 hours. For help and other important information on how to get going, you can visit the Google Support page.

In April Google integrated the trio of Docs, Slides, and Sheets into Google Meet. The company announced the integration on Tuesday in a move that will make Meet more accessible to users. The integration will help users navigate hybrid work better.

Users will be able to join Google Meet video call from Docs, Slides, and Sheets as the new update rolls out for Workspace web clients. Starting from Tuesday, users will start noticing a prominent Google Meet button beside the top right corner of their document. A click on the button will reveal their upcoming meetings.

When they [users] select one and join a call, they will begin sharing their tab while chatting with coworkers. This allows them to collaborate on a project more easily. Users can also choose not to go on video and just share the tab or start their own collaboration call.

People are gradually getting back to work, and remote working is not as popular as it was at the peak of the pandemic. This has seriously impacted the use of videoconferencing apps. However, companies like Google, Microsoft, and Zoom are always coming up with new upgrades to make their products appealing to users.

So, whether in Honolulu, Cairo, London, or Sydney, you can always collaborate in more ways with the new Google Meet integration. The feature will be enabled by default, but can be disabled by admins.

Earlier in April, Google added emoji reactions to Meet! That is something to cheer about—it gives you more ways to express your feelings. The ability to react with an emoji is one of few other features announced by Google in a recent blog post.

