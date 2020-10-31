Google Meet now allows you to upload custom background images

Image Credit: Google

Google Meet has started rolling out custom background images on the web. This is part of Google’s efforts towards giving you a more personalised feeling when using the videoconferencing app.

The update is a bit like background blur; just that this time around you get a chance to choose from handpicked images. These set of images include but not limited to office spaces, landscapes, and abstract among others. You will also be able to upload your custom images if you do not feel like using the default ones.

No extension is required for this, everything is integrated within the web version of Meet on the Chrome browser. You can find the controls within the “Change background” menu items that are available before and during calls.

To select a pre-uploaded background, click a background.

To upload your own image for your background, click Add.

9to5google reports that custom background has started rolling out on the web, while the exact date for the Android and iOS versions is yet to be announced.

Google is also planning to introduce controls before the end of the year that will give admins the power to determine what organisational units can change their background.

A few weeks back, Google Meet started rolling out an expanded grid that allows you to see up to 49 people during a meeting. A preview of the newly updated functionality was made available to users back in August.

The fact that you can now see more people while in a meeting will improve the quality of your meetings. You will be able to see how people react to your suggestions, and effectively work towards making a better presentation. Being able to see other people in the meeting will also encourage more participation as it will create an atmosphere that makes it look like it is a person-to-person meeting.

A couple of months ago, Google improved the privacy of Meet by launching a new feature that blocks anonymous users from gatecrashing an education meeting by default. Anonymous in this case would mean those not signed into a Google account; such people will be blocked from joining meetings organized by anyone with a G Suite for Education or G Suite Enterprise for Education license. Participants therefore will not be able to share a link publicly to encourage anonymous users to request access.

Earlier in the year, Google Meet launched a couple of new tools to encourage remote learning for both teachers and students. Google, in a blog post announced the new features as well as emphasizing on a couple of new privacy measures being put in place to make the service safe for all.