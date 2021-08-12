Google Meet launches option to add up to 25 co-hosts per meeting

Share the joy













Google Meet has made it possible to add up to 25 co-hosts per meeting. The new option was part of a couple of other new changes announced by Google on Wednesday. The co-hosts will be able to access and utilize the host controls once they have been added by the main host.

Perhaps, I should just add at this point that the exact control that will be available depends on whether you are using Meet as a regular user or as part of a Google Workplace team. What that means is that controls will be determined by the kind of user that you are.

So, what Google Meet has just done in a nutshell is to enable you to assign up to 25 co-hosts per meeting—they will have access to host controls. This will allow them to restrict who can share their screen and send chat messages. This will also enable you to mute all participants with a single click, bring the meeting to an end, and control who has access to the meeting.

As a Google Workplace customer, you will also get access to new Quick Access settings. This, according to Google, will be enabled by default. If turned off, you will not be able to start a meeting until the host joins. You will also be able to do a couple of things including, blocking anonymous users from accessing your meeting, and making sure that only people who are supposed to be in a meeting are the ones there.

At the beginning of the year, Google Meet added a very important feature that could help to boost your confidence before a meeting. The videoconferencing app added a feature called ‘green room’. Green room allows you to do a pre-check of your audio, your dress, and your environment prior to a meeting.

This will most certainly guard against those embarrassing moments when the lighting is bad, audio is muted by mistake, and when the audio quality is nothing to write home about.

When a problem is detected, you will see a warning and tips for troubleshooting common issues, such as granting your browser permission to use the microphone or camera.

The green room feature appears as a small button below your video close to the “Ready to join?” window. It will display with a message saying “Check your audio and video.” All you need to do is to click on that button, and a pop-up window will not only display your video image, you will also be allowed to see [and change] the microphone, speaker, and camera that is currently live.

