Google Meet launches 360-degree virtual background for video calls on mobile

Share the joy

Google is adding a new 360-degree virtual background for video calls to Meet on mobile. The feature was first announced in January, but is now going to be widely available on iOS and Android, and will use your device’s gyroscope to move with you, The Verge reports.

The 360-degree background will change depending on where your device is positioned. Lets say you move your phone left or right, your background will adjust to show a different scenery. According to Google, you can apply “several” new 360-degree backgrounds during video calls, including “one that shows a beach and another with a temple.”

Last year, Google rolled out a useful tool to take that burden summarizing the minutes of a meeting off your shoulder. Google added a tool that will automatically transcribe your meetings, and have it sent to you thereafter. You will be able to receive the transcribed version of your meetings in Google Doc.

Google also announced two upcoming features slated for release in 2023. The first one is “meeting room check-in;” a feature that will let you see a list of all participants. The feature will also show the names of multiple people who are joining a call from the same physical conference room.

Also to be launched this year is a feature that will allow to virtually raise your hands, chat and ask questions from your phone while you are on a call on your computer or tablet.

Almost a year ago, Google integrated the trio of Docs, Slides, and Sheets into Google Meet. The company rolled out the integration in a move that will make Meet more accessible to users. The integration will help users navigate hybrid work better.

Users will be able to join Google Meet video call from Docs, Slides, and Sheets as the new update rolled out for Workspace web clients. A click on the button will reveal their upcoming meetings.

When they [users] select one and join a call, they will begin sharing their tab while chatting with coworkers. This allows them to collaborate on a project more easily. Users can also choose not to go on video and just share the tab or start their own collaboration call.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

