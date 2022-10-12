Google Meet is brining automatic transcript to meetings

Share the joy

Tasked with the duty of putting together the minutes of meetings? Not to worry as Google is now adding a useful tool to take that burden off your shoulder. Google is adding a tool that will automatically transcribe your meetings, and have it sent to you thereafter. You will be able to receive the transcribed version of your meetings in Google Doc starting from this week.

Google also announced two upcoming features slated for release in 2023. The first one is “meeting room check-in;” a feature that will let you see a list of all participants. The feature will also show the names of multiple people who are joining a call from the same physical conference room.

Also to be launched in 2023 is a feature that will allow to virtually raise your hands, chat and ask questions from your phone while you are on a call on your computer or tablet.

In April, Google integrated the trio of Docs, Slides, and Sheets into Google Meet. The company rolled out the integration in a move that will make Meet more accessible to users. The integration will help users navigate hybrid work better.

Users will be able to join Google Meet video call from Docs, Slides, and Sheets as the new update rolls out for Workspace web clients. Starting from Tuesday, users will start noticing a prominent Google Meet button beside the top right corner of their document. A click on the button will reveal their upcoming meetings.

When they [users] select one and join a call, they will begin sharing their tab while chatting with coworkers. This allows them to collaborate on a project more easily. Users can also choose not to go on video and just share the tab or start their own collaboration call.

People are gradually getting back to work, and remote working is not as popular as it was at the peak of the pandemic. This has seriously impacted the use of videoconferencing apps. However, companies like Google, Microsoft, and Zoom are always coming up with new upgrades to make their products appealing to users.

So, whether in Honolulu, Cairo, London, or Sydney, you can always collaborate in more ways with the new Google Meet integration. The feature will be enabled by default, but can be disabled by admins.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

