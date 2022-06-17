Google Meet brings picture-in-picture mode to Chrome

Share the joy

Google Meet, one of the many services to gain grounds during the pandemic, has just added picture-in-picture to Chrome. This is good for those who want to have visual cues during meetings.

Google said users will be able to see up to four video tiles of meeting attendees in a floating window on top of other apps.

The version of picture-in-picture mode announced by Google does not show every member of a meeting in your call. However, Meet’s popped-out window presents users with four attendees, which I assume to be the most recent speakers in a call. To ensure you can access your documents while using the PiP mode, the window hovers other windows.

To activate PiP mode on your account, simply click on your call and select it from the context menu. The feature is available for every Google Meet users, but it might take a couple of weeks to get to all users as the roll out seems to be a gradual one.

A couple of months back, Google integrated the trio of Docs, Slides, and Sheets into Google Meet. The company announced the integration in a move that will make Meet more accessible to users. The integration will help users navigate hybrid work better.

Users will be able to join Google Meet video call from Docs, Slides, and Sheets as the new update rolls out for Workspace web clients. Users will start noticing a prominent Google Meet button beside the top right corner of their document. A click on the button will reveal their upcoming meetings.

When they [users] select one and join a call, they will begin sharing their tab while chatting with coworkers. This allows them to collaborate on a project more easily. Users can also choose not to go on video and just share the tab or start their own collaboration call.

People are gradually getting back to work, and remote working is not as popular as it was at the peak of the pandemic. This has seriously impacted the use of videoconferencing apps. However, companies like Google, Microsoft, and Zoom are always coming up with new upgrades to make their products appealing to users.

So, whether in Honolulu, Cairo, London, or Sydney, you can always collaborate in more ways with the new Google Meet integration. The feature will be enabled by default, but can be disabled by admins.

