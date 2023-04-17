Google Maps is Making It Easier to Explore National Parks

Share the joy

Google Maps Will Utilize Community Contributions

Image

Summer is still months away. However, Google wants to help you plan your summer getaways. And if you are looking forward to visiting national parks, the company just dropped several updates to its Google Maps. The updates will ensure that you can easily navigate national parks.

For now, it is somehow painful to explore your way around national parks with the use of this app. However, on April 22, exploring these parks will be a lot easier. Thanks for the updates.

If you are looking for directions to a trailhead, for instance, using the app, you can’t easily navigate the trail without getting a preview of the route. But with the coming updates, this will soon change.

When you search for a trail in a national park in the US, the app will show the route of the trail, instead of just giving you a pin. It will also present walking and cycling directions for going to the trailhead. It will also allow you to download a map of the park. In that way, you can easily access it without any Internet connection.

You will also see photos of the park’s most attractive areas. Then, when you tap on a photo, you can get more details and read actual reviews who have visited the area. These pieces of information can definitely help you make an informed decision.

According to Google’s blog post:

“You’ll see reviews and photos from the Google Maps community — like Colorado-based Local Guide Jeremy, a published nature photographer who has visited more than 30 US national parks! And we’ll surface helpful details from the Maps community like what type of trail it is, its difficulty, and whether it’s better for running, walking, or cycling.”

These features will roll out in the coming months on iOS and Android. However, the blog post failed to mention whether or not the Maps will have similar features if you are searching for trails outside of national parks.

Alternatives

If you don’t like using Google Maps, you may opt for AllTrails. It is a popular app and website that provides detailed information on hiking trails and outdoor activities in national parks and other outdoor areas. It also includes reviews and photos from other users that can surely help you in planning your trip.

You may also use REI Co-op Guide to National Parks. It provides detailed information about the national parks in the US, including trail information, maps, and other vital details.

Or you may download MapQuest. It is a mapping service that also provides detailed maps and directions to national parks in the US. Another option is the OpenStreetMap. It is a community-driven mapping service that provides free, open-source maps of national parks and other areas. It allows users to add and edit information, making it a useful resource for finding lesser-known areas of national parks.

One of the national parks you don’t want to miss is Yellowstone National Park. It is known for its geysers, hot springs, and wildlife, including grizzly bears, wolves, and herds of bison and elk. Or you may visit Grand Canyon National Park, Yosemite National Park, or Glacier National Park.

Google also shared a list of the parks with ratings and reviews.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

