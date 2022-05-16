Google Maps Introduces New Immersive View

Share the joy

The new feature was announced at the Google I/O event.

Immersive View of Google Maps

On Wednesday, Google announced a lot of new products and features during the Google I/O event. In addition to Pixel Watch, the company also announced Immersive View. It’s a new feature for its Maps app.

It uses billions of photos in 3D with the help of machine learning. Thus, the images are all computer-generated. They combine photos captured by Google satellite and Street View shots.

When it becomes available, you can experience what a neighborhood or landmark is going to be like if you arrive there.

What Makes It Interesting?

The Immersive View is helpful to help you get your bearings on the location. When you use Google Maps to search for a city, you can see the neighborhoods, landmarks and restaurants, and other things. The goal here is to help you see the area as if you’re already there.

This feature also lets you see what the city looks like during a time of day or a certain weather condition. You can also use it to find busy spots so you have a clue about the area or places you wish to avoid.

You can also take a glimpse of what’s inside a restaurant. The View also lets you check out its vibe before you actually go there. This feature also gives you neat traffic information.

This feature is like providing the magic of Google Earth but on a neighborhood level.

Google has been working on it for a long while. The team that’s working on it had the demos years ago. It didn’t really work at first. But through technology, it becomes real.

The feature can work on most devices. But for now, it can only work in a few cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tokyo, and London. But Google promised that more cities are coming soon.

Google wants to make Maps a more 3D experience. The company is also opening that experience to the app ecosystem. Developers can tap into the Live View AR feature of the app to give them precise location tracking in the real world.

The company is working with developers on some apps that can find a place where you can park your scooter or let you play AR games.

Google can’t track everything though. However, a lot of things in the View come from real data. The cars represent the traffic on a particular street. The weather is also the actual weather, even if it’s just from historical data.

All of the Immersive View is possible because of the massive data from Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View. However, no matter how impressive it is, the feature will still be limited.

It can work on just about any device or smartphone. But the 3D building mode will be an optional thing.

Truly, the company has been busy working on different features to boost the functionalities of Google Maps. It’s no wonder that people prefer Google Maps over other alternatives.

