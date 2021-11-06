Google Maps hits 10 billion downloads in the Play Store

Share the joy













Google Maps is one of the most popular apps from Google. The app has continued to demonstrate its usefulness to users over the years. That is why it did not come as a surprise that it has hit 10 billion downloads in the Play Store.

That is a record-breaking achievement—only a few apps come close. Not many apps in its category come close? Despite being a free-to-use maps app, Google Maps boasts more features than a lot of premium ones.

Google Maps comes pre-installed as part of Google Mobile Services, it is impressive to note that this does not count for the Play Store downloads. The figure is frightening, and speaks volume of how highly thought of the app is.

Noted for its accuracy and regular updates, billions of people all over the world trust Maps for their day-to-day commute. Only a few Google apps can boast regular updates like Maps. The app is one of the most updated from Google, and keeps getting better each time an update is released.

In February 202, Maps celebrated its 15th anniversary with a new logo. Along with the new logo came a new app design. From the iconic “G” icon with green, blue, yellow, and red colors, Google Maps now spots multi-colored pin. Most importantly, the result you get from using the app is still pretty much the same—just the logo and design changes.

Changing the logo gives the app a clean and refreshing look. Take nothing away from the previous logo design, it remains one of the best. That said it is not a bad idea to change the logo for a refreshing new look.

In the last decade and half, Maps has welcomed a lot of great features. Things have really evolved, and the app can only get better. In 2019, the app welcomed a new feature that allows people with impaired vision to use Maps.

Using voice direction, people with impaired vision can now get to their walking destinations with ease. The feature will provide continuous reminder by way of voice direction to users that they are on the right path.

The feature will also warn them when they whenever they approach a busy crosswalk, informing them how far away the next turn is. That is not all, voice direction in Maps will also point them instead to the right direction if they have to stop.

