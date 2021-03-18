Google Maps allows you to add missing roads in new update

Image Credit: Google

Google Maps has announced a community-driven update aimed at helping people add missing roads while driving. This means anyone can now report road changes with the new Google Maps road editing tool designed to work on desktop.

When you see a road missing on the maps.google.com, simply go to “Edit the map”, and select “Missing Road.”

The new immersive feature which is expected to roll out in more than 80 countries, allows you to add

missing roads by drawing lines, quickly rename roads, change road directionality, and realign or delete incorrect roads.

“You can even let us know if a road is closed with details like dates, reasons and directions. To make sure the suggestions and edits are accurate, we’ll vet contributed road updates before publishing them,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Just last month, Maps added the ability to pay for train tickets within the app. To achieve this, Google Maps is integrating two mobile parking payment services into its app–Passport and ParkMobile. With the two mobile payment services you will be able to pay for and replenish parking lot fees through the app on your smartphone.

“Simply tap on the “Pay for Parking” button that appears as you near your destination. Then enter your meter number, the amount of time you want to park for, and tap “Pay.” Need to add more time to your meter? Easily extend your parking session with just a few taps,” Google said in a statement per The Verge.

Among over 400 US cities to benefit from this new feature are Boston, Cincinnati, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC. The ability to pay for train tickets within the app will first be available to Android users before rolling out soon to iPhone users.

The feature will appear alongside your result the same way as when you are searching for transit direction. An option to purchase tickets will appear when the search is being conducted. You will however, require a Google Pay account that is linked to a valid credit or debit card to be able to make a transaction.

After completing the transaction, you will be able to tap-to-pay with your phone or show a digital ticket to a conductor in order to ride in public transportation. Google said the feature will be available to use in over 80 transit systems around the world.