Google makes Lens image searching simpler in Chrome

Image Credit: The Verge

Google has introduced a simpler way to make searching for pictures with its Lens software. On desktop or web, all you now need to do to search for image with Lens is to right-click within the page. Once this is done, the browser will show results in a panel to the right of a webpage. Previously, the browser opens a page of results in a new tab.

You can access Lens on your desktop or web when you right-click an image, and then select “Search Image with Google Lens.” Google rolled out web and desktop support for Lens last year. Lens, however, has always been available on mobile for a while.

Three years ago, Google equipped Lens with the ability to provide you with more information about arts and designs, and the artists behind them. This came as a result of a new collaboration between Google and Wescover, a San Francisco-based startup building a catalog of local artists and their works.

Wescover said it is collaborating with Google to provide Google Lens with information about art and design installation. That is taking the AI-powered lens to a new height with the ability to provide enough information about art works.

“Google Lens is now able to reveal the exact match of the artist and the story behind their art in spaces like hotels, restaurants, and city streets.” To this end, an initial map of art pieces in the whole of San Francisco have now been curated by Wescover that you can look up when using Google Lens.

Once you spot a piece on the map, all you need to do is to launch Lens, point the camera at the piece, and an exact match of the original artwork will be provided.

You will be showed among several others, information such as who made what, and how to connect with the artist. The lists of what you can discover is a bit limited for now, but more content will become available globally as Wescover continues to publish content to Google Lens in due course.

Three years ago, Google rolled out a revamped Lens—and it comes with five new modes including Dining, Shopping, Text, Translate and Auto. The new modes can be accessed via Google Assistant and Google Photos.

The Shopping mode comes in very handy when you are in a mall. With it, you can scan barcodes or automatically recognize items like furniture or clothing to check them out online. The Dining mode, just as it sounds, comes very handy when you could do with some tips when you are in a restaurant.

