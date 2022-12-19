Google Lens can now help with your doctor’s bad handwriting

Share the joy

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Doctors are good people, and we all appreciate how much efforts they make to keep us healthy. However, one common issues most of us have when it comes to understanding a doctor’s prescription, is their handwriting. Most times, it is difficult understanding what a doctor writes; but that is about to come to an end with Google Lens offering a helping hand.

The search engine giant is set to have a go at making doctors’ bad handwriting readable for people, including pharmacists. Google said it is now working with pharmacists to work out the handwriting of doctors, according to TechCrunch.

The new Google Lens feature which will soon be rolled out, will allow you to either take a picture of the description or upload one from the photo library. As soon as the image is processed, Google Lens will detect and highlight the medicine mentioned in the note.

“This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology,” the company said in a statement per TechCrunch.

No release date was mentioned in the announcement, but since it is official, we expect more updates on that soon.

In 2019, Google Lens was equipped with the ability to provide you with more information about arts and designs, and the artists behind them. This was as a result of a collaboration between Google and Wescover, a San Francisco-based startup building a catalog of local artists and their works.

Wescover collaborated with Google to provide Google Lens with information about art and design installation. That took the AI-powered lens to a new height with the ability to provide enough information about art works.

Once you spot a piece on the map, all you need to do is to launch Lens, point the camera at the piece, and an exact match of the original artwork will be provided.

You will be showed among several others, information such as who made what, and how to connect with the artist.

A couple of months ago, Google introduced a simpler way to make searching for pictures with its Lens software. On desktop or web, all you now need to do to search for image with Lens is to right-click within the page. Once this is done, the browser will show results in a panel to the right of a webpage. Previously, the browser opens a page of results in a new tab.

