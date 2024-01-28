Google launches new generative AI elements for Chrome

Share the joy

Google has launched three new generative AI features for its Chrome browser. The new features will provide automated assistance to help users improve their experience while using Chrome.

Google is expanding its generative AI wallpaper option to enable users to create their own custom backgrounds.

In a statement, Google said:

“Last year, we introduced generative AI wallpapers with Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices. Now we’re bringing that same text-to-image diffusion model to Chrome so you can personalize your browser even more. You’ll be able to quickly generate custom themes based on a subject, mood, visual style and color that you choose — no need to become an AI prompt expert!”

From there, you can enter whatever text prompt you want to see what type of background Chrome comes up with.

All you have to do to access the new feature in the Customize Chrome side panel is tap Change and then create with AI. After that, you can type in any text prompt to see what kind of background Chrome suggests.

Additionally, Google is enhancing Chrome with a writing tool. This will improve your ability to reply to messages and queries.

“Whether you want to leave a well-written review for a restaurant, craft a friendly RSVP for a party or make a formal inquiry about an apartment rental. To get started, right-click a text box or field on any site you visit in Chrome and select “Help me write.” Type in a few words, and our AI will kickstart the writing process for you.”

Finally, Google has also added a new process that will suggest topic groups for your open tabs and help sort them automatically, if that is what you want.

The process is designed to sort all your open tabs and provide names for each group to help you keep track of each element.

According to Google, this could come in handy in those times when you are working on a lot of tasks at the same time, including “like planning a trip, researching a topic, and shopping.”

All three features are now available for all Chrome users on desktop.

