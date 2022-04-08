Google launches Multisearch functionality—search texts and images simultaneously

Share the joy

Google has come a long way with Search; this has been proven repeatedly. Its Lens feature, which was basically designed to help people search the web by images, has added a new functionality. The new functionality, which is now rolling out, allows you to search texts and images simultaneously.

Multisearch helps you with your visual search, including home décor, and style questions. To get started, simply open the Google app on iOS or Android, tap the Lens camera icon and either search one of your screenshots or snap a photo of the world around you.

You can search for one of your screenshots or snap a new photo of your own, including wallpaper pattern, a beautiful dress, furniture, and many more. Then swipe up and tap the “+ Add to your search” button to add text.

In 2019, Google rolled out a redesigned Lens with new Dining, Shopping, Text, Translate and Auto modes. The modes, according to can be accessed via Google Assistant and Google Photos.

The Shopping mode come in very handy when you are in a mall. With it, you can scan barcodes or automatically recognize items like furniture or clothing to check them out online. The Dining mode, just as it sounds, comes very handy when you could do with some tips when you are in a restaurant.

The Text mode allows you to point Lens to any text in order to copy it. This addition will further make Lens more useful as it will come in handy not just when it comes to searching by image, but by text too.

All shopping modes appear at the bottom of the screen as carousel, while a shutter button freezes the image to start automatic recognition. At the top right corner of your screen is an icon that lets you pick an existing image from your phone’s gallery to have it analyzed.

To improve on the quality of results you get, a new cropping feature has now been added to Lens. This becomes necessary so you can crop or specify the exact portion of the screen or image for Lens to analyze—it helps to get better targeted results.

Lens simplifies search on the web, and makes it easier to find what you want. The feature is the future of Search, and explains why Google continues to improve it in every way it can.

