Google Launches Interview Warmup Tool

It uses AI to assist users in practicing how to answer job interview questions.

https://grow.google/certificates/interview-warmup/

Google Interview Warmup Tool

The search engine giant launched a new tool called Warmup. It’s part of its Grow with Google and Career Certificates initiatives. The main goal is obviously that Google wants you to ace your interviews.

Google describes this new tool as a new way to prepare for your next interview in your chosen field. It’s powered by AI. This tool transcribes your answers in real-time. Various job types are provided to assist in answering possible interview questions.

It enables you to review your ability to answer interview questions. Google, on the other hand, recognizes patterns. For instance, it will flag job-related terms that you often use.

When you use this tool, you get to answer individual questions that are often asked in a job interview. You can review the answers and Google will offer insights into what you say. You will have to enable your microphone when using this tool because you need to speak your answers so the technology will transcribe your answer into a script.

It’s easy to use this tool. Simply go to the Interview Warmup website and click the Start Practicing button. You’ll be asked to pick the field you’re preparing to interview for. After selecting your field, you will be presented with randomly-selected questions.

Experts in their respective fields chose the questions. When the tool reads a question, you will have to click on “Answer” to begin speaking your answer.

As mentioned, Google will transcribe your answer in real-time to review your response. You also get insights into the answers you have provided.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to enable your microphone using this tool, you can just type your answers using a keyboard.

Once you get the insights, you can practice again until you improve.

Although it allows you to practice your answers, Google won’t rate your answers. Instead, the tool will simply present you with patterns and offer suggestions.

After completing the practice, you might wonder if this is how it would feel like when you’re interviewed at Google. No one knows. However, it was created to assist people to obtain Google Career Certificates. In that case, it could enhance your digital abilities.

According to Google:

“To support the need to learn these new skills, we’re distributing 9,500 Google Career Certificate scholarships in the U.K. through government partnerships with the DWP (9,000) and Camden Council (500). We’re also providing grant funding to The Prince’s Trust and INCO Academy via Google.org to ensure that an additional 1,500 young people from underrepresented and disadvantaged communities across the U.K. can take advantage of the training opportunity. “

You might think that this tool is just a waste of your time. However, if you received an invitation for an interview, you might want to try this out. This is especially useful if you get nervous in interviews. With this tool, you can practice by talking to a robot.

