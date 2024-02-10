Google launches Gemini as a standalone Android app

Share the joy

Google Bard is now Gemini! Unlike its predecessor, Gemini will now also be available for download as a standalone Android app on the Play Store.

Google is following in the footsteps of Microsoft, which unified all its generative AI products into Copilot. Going forward, it will be Bard and Duet rolled into one.

In addition to the standalone Gemini app, users will also have the option of using a paid version of the chatbot, but of course with more features.

“Bard has been the best way for people to directly experience our most capable models,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an official blog post . “To reflect the advanced tech at its core, Bard will now simply be called Gemini. It’s available in 40 languages on the web and is coming to a new Gemini app on Android and on the Google app on iOS.”

Users will have access to commonly used Assistant features through the Gemini app. These include making calls and setting timers to control smart home devices. In the future, Google will be adding more of Assistant functions to Gemini, which all but confirms that Google will phase out the former in favor of Gemini.

In December, Google revealed in a blog post that the Google Pixel 8 Pro will operate on the Gemini Nano, a variant of the model designed especially to run locally on smaller devices.

Google also upgraded Bard with some significant changes. When using Pixel’s Assistant with Bard, you should experience some major improvements.

Google brought some new functionality to Bard back in July, one of which was the ability to react to spoken words. Bard is now able to communicate in 40 languages, thanks to this significant update.

This allows users to speak with Bard in a variety of languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, and Spanish. Additionally, Bard is now accessible in more nations, such as Brazil and all of Europe.

“As we bring Bard to more regions and languages over time, we’ll continue to use our AI Principles as a guide, incorporate user feedback, and take steps to protect people’s privacy and data,” Jack Krawczyk, Bard Product Lead, and Amarnag Subramanya, Bard’s VP of Engineering, wrote in a blog post.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

