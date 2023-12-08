Google launches Gemini AI on Android

Share the joy

Google’s much-talked-about Gemini AI has finally arrived on Android. Gemini is Google’s new language model that was launched during the week, beginning with the Pixel Pro.

The company revealed in a blog post that the Google Pixel 8 Pro will operate on the Gemini Nano, a variant of the model designed especially to run locally on smaller devices.

Gemini Nano, our most efficient model built for on-device experiences, now powers Summarize in the Recorder app on Pixel 8 Pro, wrote Brian Rakowski, Google Pixel’s vice president of product management. “Get a summary of your recorded conversations, interviews, presentations and more — even without a network connection.”

Google is also upgrading Bard with some significant changes. When using Pixel’s Assistant with Bard, you should experience some major improvements.

Google brought some new functionality to Bard back in July, one of which was the ability to react to spoken words. Bard is now able to communicate in 40 languages, thanks to this significant update.

This allows users to speak with Bard in a variety of languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, and Spanish. Additionally, Bard is now accessible in more nations, such as Brazil and all of Europe.

“As we bring Bard to more regions and languages over time, we’ll continue to use our AI Principles as a guide, incorporate user feedback, and take steps to protect people’s privacy and data,” Jack Krawczyk, Bard Product Lead, and Amarnag Subramanya, Bard’s VP of Engineering, wrote in a blog post.

You can now choose to read or hear Bard’s answers to your questions with the most recent update. This will assist you in pronouncing words correctly in those recently added languages, which is good.

Google Bard now offers five different AI tone options: simple, long, short, professional, or casual. This gives you more control over how friendly the AI is. However, as of right now, Google is only supporting requests in English; however, they will soon be able to support 40 more languages.

Google’s AI tool Bard also gained the ability to generate and debug codes earlier in the year. These new skills were added due to demand from users, making the conversational AI tool more useful for software engineers.

According to a Google Research product lead Paige Bailey blog post, coding has been in high demand, and the addition will further make the work of software engineers easier.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

