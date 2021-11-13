Google is testing new unread dot for Messages

Share the joy













Google Messages is testing a new way to alert you to unread chats. A new unread dot will be added to the app to remind you of chats that have not been read. Chats that demand your attention will be highlighted in the new functionality that is still being tested.

Per Android Police, the test is currently only accessible to a handful of users. What this means is that the change is a server-side one that and may not appear on your device.

Prior to this time, unread messages were shown with bold texts; distinguishing them from the others. Unread messages in Gmail follows similar pattern as Messages; but it is not certain if this will change.

It is not certain at this time if a wider roll out should be expected, and there has been no official statement from Google confirming the test.

Last June, Google Messages welcomed a new feature that allows you to adjust the font size using pinch to zoom. Before that change, users could not change the system font size while sending a message with the app.

While this is possible by simply changing the system font, this method only limits your ability to change to either a larger or smaller font for all your apps. Based that update, users can instantly increase or decrease the font size.

Last year, Google updated Messages with a number of new features including the ability to tap and hold a message to reply with an emoji reaction. This feature is only new to Messages, but not to Facebook Messenger where users have long had the chance to reply with emoji.

Emoji reactions is coming along with four other newly added feature that have now been released in the app’s latest update. To use the new emoji reaction, simply tap and hold the message you want to react to and a short list of cool animated emoji will pop up for you to choose from. This feature, however, only works when RCS is turned on your phone.

Google also upgraded Smart Reply to include suggested stickers to make it easier to let your loved ones know just how much you care for them. First, you must turn on Smart Reply suggestions that will allow stickers to automatically show up as you text. This eliminates the need to search for one to share at that crucial moment.

