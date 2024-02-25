Google is shutting down the Google Pay app in the US

Share the joy

Google is shutting down its Google Play standalone app in the US. Recall that Google Pay was replaced with Google Wallet in 2022, but the app largely remained in use in several countries, including the US.

However, Google has now announced that the app will no longer be available from June, 2024. This, according to Google, is to simplify its payment methods. That said, the Google Pay app will continue to be made available to users in Singapore and India due to the two countries’ peculiar needs.

In a blog post, Google said:

“We want to help make this transition as smooth as possible. Anywhere you normally use Google Pay — from checking out online to tapping and paying in stores — remains the same. And for the millions of people who use the Google Pay app in India and Singapore, nothing will change as we continue to build for the unique needs in those countries.”

Google will also remove peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, managing your balance and find “offers and deals.” The company is recommending the use of new deal destinations on Search. However, users will still be able to transfer their Google Pay balance to a bank account after June 4 by using the Google Pay website.

In 2019, Google a new feature that automatically pulled relevant data such as loyalty cards, movie tickets, and airline boarding from your Gmail account to Google Pay. As a Google Pay user, relevant data from your Gmail account will automatically show up in the Google Pay app in the new update.

In 2018, Google added a peer-to-peer feature to Google Pay boarding passes, tickets, and even more.

The peer-to-peer payments feature, along with online payment support in all browsers, and several other features were announced by Google during its 2018 Google I/O event. Google also added support for tickets and boarding passes in the app’s APIs.

The p2p support at launch was only available in select markets—the US and the UK. This is consistent with how Google launches its new products and features—a small rollout usually precedes a global rollout.

Google had earlier announced that users can make payments on the web as it announced a desktop version. Not only will you be able to check out on shopping sites, you will also be able to send and receive money using a credit or debit card or even your PayPal account.

