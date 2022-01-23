Google is reportedly joining the blockchain mad rush

Share the joy













Is a Google cryptocurrency on its way? Reports suggest that Google might be working on a blockchain of its own. Google, according to Bloomberg, might be planning to throw its hat into the ring as it bids to join Meta to launch its own digital coin.

In an email seen by Bloomberg, Google’s new vice president of a unit focused on “blockchain and other next-gen distributed computer and data storage technologies” Shivakumar Venkataraman, the company might be prepping its own blockchain.

Part of Venkataraman’s new role will be overseeing the revitalized and reproposed Google Labs. Of course, this does not imply that Google is working on a blockchain of its own, but there is a slight possibility that this could be the case. A couple of days ago, Google’s commerce executive Bill Ready told reporters that the company was closely monitoring the crypto space.

This remains a mere speculation at this stage, but this will not come as a surprise because more companies are beginning to embrace digital currencies.

Non-fungible tokens better known as NFT is gaining a lot of momentum. Social media platforms are gradually positioning their platforms be a part of it. Not to be left out, Twitter has added a way for users to authenticate NFT tokens by means of a profile picture.

Not everyone is into crypto; but it has become imperative that certain measures are put in place to inform the public. Twitter is integrating digital jewelries via a special “soft hexagon” shape around them.

In the first phase of its launch, Twitter is supporting several crypto wallets that users can connect to their profiles and verify that their tokens are non-fungible variety. Some of these wallets include: Trust Wallet; Argent; Rainbow; MetaMask; Coinbase Wallet; and Ledger Live.

When the profile pictures of some user’s flash one of the hexagon images, you can find out more about their items by clicking on the hexagon profile picture, select ViewNFT details and find out information about the “NFT owner, NFT description, collection, properties, and additional details.”

In 2021, Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as an NFT for the sum of $2,915,835.47. Sina Estavis, the winner of the auction had held the high bid since first offering $2.5 million since March 6, finally raised his bid at the last minute. Recall that Dorsey had put up his first tweet for digital auction as an NFT, also called non-fungible token on March 5th 2022.

