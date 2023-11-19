Google is opening up Bard to teens

Share the joy

Teens can now interact with Google’s AI chatbot, Bard. Teens will now have the same access to Google Bard as adults thanks to this. Adolescents who fulfill the necessary age requirements will have global access to the chatbot, albeit limited to English usage.

“Teens in those countries who meet the minimum age requirement to manage their own Google Account will be able to access Bard in English, with more languages to come over time.”

Teens, according to Google, can use Google Bard to “find inspiration, discover new hobbies, and solve everyday problems.” They can ask the AI chatbot about important topics, like how to code.

Bard will also serve a useful purpose when it comes to learning, as it allows teens to dig deeper into topics of interest. There are so many examples of how the chatbot can be of help to teens.

Google is also adding a math learning experience to Bard. This will allow any user, including teens, to type or upload a picture of a math equation. The good thing about this is that Bard will provide a step-by-step guide as to how to solve the math.

When it comes to data visualization, Google Bard can also be helpful. By using tables or data included in a prompt, it can produce charts. Teens could ask Bard to make a bar chat that shows, for example, the number of hours they have volunteered over the last few months. They might benefit from this in terms of comprehending visualization.

Google has trained its chatbot to recognize inappropriate content for teenagers in order to safeguard young people and how they use Bard. To help prevent harmful content, the company has implemented certain safeguards. Illegal or age-restricted substances are among them; they do not always appear in its answers to questions from teenagers.

“We also recognize that many people, including teens, are not always aware of hallucinations in LLMs. So the first time a teen asks a fact-based question, we’ll automatically run our double-check response feature, which helps evaluate whether there’s content across the web to substantiate Bard’s response,” wrote Tulsee Doshi, Google’s product lead for Responsible AI, in a blog post. “Soon, this feature will automatically run when any new Bard user asks their first factual question. And for teens, we’ll actively recommend using double-check to help them develop information literacy and critical thinking skills.”

