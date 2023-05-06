Google is adding AI-powered “Magic Compose” to Messages

Share the joy

Credit: 9to5google

Google is upgrading its Smart Reply feature with a new AI-featured feature called “Magic Compose.” The new feature will be able to write meaningful reply to a message or compose a song.

The feature was first spotted by the 9to5google team earlier in the year. Since then, a lot of progress has been made by Google, and now it seems the picture has become clearer.

Google probably wants to get this done without the Bard branding, which seems like a smart move. Magic Compose will be able to compose replies in different tones. You will be able to tap on a sparkling pencil icon located next to the emoji button. Some of the tones that will be available when it is launched include formal, excited, and lyrical.

Magic Compose will come in handy on those occasions that you find it difficult to come up with the right words to reply some messages on Messages. The feature is currently available as an experiment to a few users, with no date set for a wider roll out.

Ahead of Google I/O coming up next week, this could be a major talking point especially as it relates to generative AI.

A couple of months ago, Google Messages’ new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature in group chats started rolling out to users. Google said at the CES/Las Vegas push that it has completed the rollout of the “group chat end-to-end encryption for users in Open Beta.”

In fairness to Google, its E2EE rollout in group chats in Messages has been more transparent when compared to its competitors. At least we have seen more user-participation in the entire process since the company first gave hint of the E2EE feature.

Google has spent much of the last few years building and improving its Messages app. Truth is, there remains a lot to be done, but much have changed in the last couple of weeks though. The feature was first announced by Google sometimes in May 2022.

This is good news if Google really wants to ever compete with Apple’s iMessage and other notable chat apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal in terms of offering chat services.

Messages’ new E2E works the same way the RCS does in terms of one-on-one chats. It appears automatically in supported threads once it becomes active on your device. It appears as a lock icon on the send icon alerting you to the change.

