Google Introduces Price Guarantees for Flights

Google Flights’ Price Guarantee Could Pay You Back

If you book a flight with Google Flights and the price goes down after booking it, Google will pay you money. This is part of Google Flights’ price guarantee program. The company has been testing it.

Save Money on Flight

In a blog post, the company said:

“On Google Flights, you can already see whether current prices are low, typical, or high compared to historical averages. Now, we’re going a step further with a new pilot program for price guarantees in the U.S. If you see a flight with the price guarantee badge, it means we’re confident that the price you see today won’t get any lower before takeoff.”

For now, the program is only available for flights that depart from the US. Furthermore, you can get the money back if you have a US billing address and phone number.

Caveat

Of course, Google will not just pay you back without conditions. You may head over to Google’s document to read its explanation of how to get your money back. According to the document, you can only receive a $500 payback per calendar year. If the price difference is less than $5, you will not get a refund.

Furthermore, you can only receive the refund through Google Pay. You will need to set up an account within 90 days of getting the notification. And make sure that you book your tickets through Google Flights.

When you meet the requirements, you get the refund or price difference within 48 hours from when you took off. But you have to make sure that you have already set up Google Pay.

Currently, Alaska, Hawaiian, and Spirit Airlines are the main partners of this program. Thus, they are likely to give you price-guaranteed flights. But the company promised that it would expand the program to more carriers.

Is It a Unique Offer?

Google is not the only one that offers a price guarantee. Many travel sites, like Orbitz and Priceline, are offering it.

But, just like Google, these travel sites have certain conditions and restrictions before you can get your money back. There is a time limit or it is only applicable to some fare classes.

Finding Cheap Flights

There are various search engines that you can use to find a cheap flight. However, if you are looking for a better option, then try Google Flights.

The company is not just a search engine giant but it is also king when finding cheaper flights.

It has its own data and technology. It can provide a powerful tool with tons of features that can quickly search for the best price.

In addition to its price guarantee, it has several filters that will help you narrow down your choices and avoid the ones that you do not want. You can utilize this tool to look for carriers and book directly with an airline, instead of a third-party site.

However, it is important to remember that this is not like Expedia, Kayak, or Orbitz. It may be a travel search engine. But Google Flights is a platform being used by airlines to publish their airfare directly. In other words, it is a one-stop shop for all flights.

