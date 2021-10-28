Google Introduces a Tool That Allows Minors to Delete Photos from Search

Share the joy













But it’s only available for kids under the age of 18.

Making It Easier to Delete Photos from Search Results

Google just released a tool that makes it easier for minors to remove photos of them from search results, according to the latest blog post. The tool will give minors more control over their photos in Google Search.

The company has already offered a range of tools for individuals to remove their content from Search. Kids and teens have a hard time removing photos of them on the Internet.

The latest policy of Google allows any person under the age of 18 or their guardians to request the removal of their photos from Search results. The steps are easy to follow. After the removal, the images will no longer appear in the Images tab. They won’t also show as thumbnails in Google Search.

Previously, Google offered ways for individuals to request the company to remove their details and photos if they fit in the non-consensual explicit category. They can also ask Google to delete their financial, medical, and national ID.

More Control Over Digital Footprint

The company believes that the change will let young people have more control over their personal information online.

The new tool also enables users to flag URLs of photos or search results that include the photos they want to be removed.

However, Google will need to remove the request and reach out to the person who requested it if it needs more information to verify the removal.

Unfortunately, Google can’t remove the image from the Internet. It means that you need to contact the webmaster of the site to directly ask for the photo to be removed.

Google has already announced this tool two months ago. This is part of the company’s effort to protect minors across its many platforms. In addition to the said feature, Google has also added a private default setting for videos that teenagers uploaded.

Their parents can also use the Family Link tool to monitor their kids’ accounts.

Experts and lawmakers criticized Big Tech companies, including Google about how their platforms affect young users. To respond to the criticism, these companies are offering more ways for minors and their parents to safeguard their information online.

Senators grilled leaders from Google, Snap, and TikTok about the ways they do to protect their younger users. Some experts think that Google’s latest tool allows minors more control over their images. The ability to remove their photos could minimize cyberbullying or prevent harmful photos from being distributed online.

This is an overdue step to allow kids and their families more control over the photos that show up in search results.



Parents can discuss with their kids the details and photos they can’t post online. Some parents, however, believe that teens don’t need their help when it comes to handling the removal of their photos online. But experts believe that parents must have this type of conversation with their kids.

