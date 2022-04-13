Google integrates Docs, Slides, and Sheets into Google Meet

Share the joy

Google has integrated the trio of Docs, Slides, and Sheets into Google Meet. The company announced the integration on Tuesday in a move that will make Meet more accessible to users. The integration will help users navigate hybrid work better.

Users will be able to join Google Meet video call from Docs, Slides, and Sheets as the new update rolls out for Workspace web clients. Starting from Tuesday, users will start noticing a prominent Google Meet button beside the top right corner of their document. A click on the button will reveal their upcoming meetings.

When they [users] select one and join a call, they will begin sharing their tab while chatting with coworkers. This allows them to collaborate on a project more easily. Users can also choose not to go on video and just share the tab or start their own collaboration call.

People are gradually getting back to work, and remote working is not as popular as it was at the peak of the pandemic. This has seriously impacted the use of videoconferencing apps. However, companies like Google, Microsoft, and Zoom are always coming up with new upgrades to make their products appealing to users.

So, whether in Honolulu, Cairo, London, or Sydney, you can always collaborate in more ways with the new Google Meet integration. The feature will be enabled by default, but can be disabled by admins.

Google had earlier announced the integration earlier this month, but has now made good its words with Tuesday’s announcement.

Earlier in April, Google added emoji reactions to Meet! That is something to cheer about—it gives you more ways to express your feelings. The ability to react with an emoji is one of few other features announced by Google in a recent blog post.

The in-meeting emoji feature will allow you to drop emoji like a heart of a thumbs-up to show your feelings during a meeting. The emoji will appear in video tiles or in a list that floats up on the side of your screen.

Participants in a meeting will be able to react with an emoji instead of unmuting and disrupting an entire meeting.

Last year, Google added the ability for meeting hosts to mute annoying participants until locks are manually disabled. Google announced this new feature in a move that will help to maintain some decorum during meetings.

It is often a big issue in meetings when the host must deal with problematic participants. There is always an annoying participant that must be muted for others to have a healthy conversation.

