Google improves Gmail search functionality with new update

Google has announced an improved search within Gmail on the web. The company said it would take your recent Gmail search activity into consideration in order to improve search results.

According to Google, Gmail search results will be made more relevant and contextual.

The ability to search for results within Gmail has been one of the most highly-used features on the web version of the service. An improved version, however, will not only encourage the use of the feature, but help improve how it works.

In other Gmail news, Google has warned that users of its email service should be cautious when opening emails this season.

According to Google, nearly 15 billion unwanted messages have been blocked from arriving in Gmail inboxes in just one day. In the last two weeks, about 231 billion spam and phishing messages have been stopped in their tracks. That stat is frightening when you consider that it is 10 percent more than what Google usually spot.

“These con artists are pesky and persistent during the best of times, but during the holiday season their behaviour is even more extreme. That’s why we have a dedicated team of Googlers who work around the clock to thwart these uninvited guests,” Google said per The Express.

Here are the top tips Google gave when it comes to spotting and stopping scam emails:

Giveaway And Gift Cards:

Don’t give out your credit card details or be tricked into clicking any link when it has to do with gift cards and giveaways. People are more vulnerable during Black Friday and the holiday season, and scammers often take advantage of this.

Subscription Renewals:

Google has warned that subscription renewal scams are rampant during the end of the year season. According to Google, a worrying trend has been email spoof antivirus services, which lure victims with the promise of improved security. Always be sure to check the sender’s email if you spot any hint of fraud in it.

Charities:

Charity-related scams are not new, but are usually on the rise during the yuletide season. They are scams that can hurt anyone who pays little or no attention to them when they arrive our inboxes. Always watch out for anyone who asks you to contact them on their personal email or send money to them directly.

Crypto Scams:

Crypto scams are common these days; and if you have not yet received any of them in your email yet, then be sure one might arrive this season. Crypto scams use extortion means to collect funds from you; and oftentimes it comes with threat and blackmail.

If you are unsure about any email or link, simply delete and mark them as spam.

