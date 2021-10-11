Google Frightgeist for Halloween 2021 trends updated

Share the joy













Have you decided what to wear for this year’s Halloween? If not, Google has updated its Frightgeist site with the latest searc trends in costume across the US.

Every house icon on the map has more insight into the costume trends for that location. Tapping on an icon will give you more details on related search activities in that area. And it gives you a glimpse where each costume theme is most popular.

Google has added a costume wizard. It endorses costume themes by region. It can be filtered by your desired level of style: classic or modern, uniqueness and spookiness.

If you want to avoid wearing a similar costume to the next person, use Frightgeist’s Google search trends to guide you. The search giant also shared some global Halloween search trends to clear things up for you.

While Google will not be giving out prizes for guessing the top Halloween costume trend, it will surely help you with your choice in costumes:

Squid Game Gorilla Britney Spears Carnage Venom

Netflix sensation Squid Game has risen to the top. It is the hottest Halloween costume based on online searches so far. Gorilla is at second place and Britney Spears (?) right after it.

Venom and Carnage complete the latest list. These two themes made the list due to their associated films. But numbers 2 and 3 can make you scratch your head for a little bit.

Google says the most popular couple costumes so far are Trixie and Timmy Turner and Bonnie and Clyde.

Squid Game is so popular that it also topped the trending costume for dogs.

The search giant also added the most searched Halloween candy on its spooky season trends this year.

Apart from that, Google Maps also has a guide to Halloween to highlight the key locations near you.

The Google Trends list may also help you decide what to focus on for your Halloween marketing campaigns. It provides insight on the key topics of interest for your audience this year.

Check out the Google Frightgeist site here.

