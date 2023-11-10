Google expands Search Labs and SGE in English to more regions

Share the joy

Google has expanded its Search Labs and SGE in English to more than 120 regions. It means users in more regions and countries can depend on the power of generative search to carry out their search queries on Google Search.

Google is also activating four additional languages for all users of SGE, including Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and Indonesian.

“Starting today, we’re bringing Search Labs and SGE in English to more than 120 new countries and territories around the world, including Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. As part of this expansion, we’re also enabling four new languages for everyone using SGE: Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and Indonesian. So if, for example, you’re a Spanish speaker in the U.S., you can now use generative AI in Search with your preferred language.”

Given that the global holiday season is about to begin, this expansion is significant. The holiday season is probably one of the busiest when it comes to using a search engine, and Google could not have chosen a better time.

More and more people are turning to chatbots for answers to their chat queries, and Search Labs from Google seems to be the answer for many.

Google is also experimenting with some new SGE search options, which include follow-up questions to help refine search.

“Now, we’re experimenting with a new way for you to ask follow-up questions directly from the search results page. As you continue to explore a topic, you can easily see your prior questions and search results, including Search ads in dedicated ad slots throughout the page.”

Additionally, the company is expanding SGE’s translation-related prompts; therefore, by posing clarifying queries, you can increase the accuracy of translation-related queries.

In the upcoming months, it is anticipated that Google will enhance and polish its traditional AI components. It is no secret that generative AI search technology is constantly developing.

Sometimes in July, The New York Times first reported that Google was working on a generative AI feature to be added to Search.

The news that “Samsung was considering replacing Google with Microsoft’s Bing as the default search engine on its devices” may have added credence to Google’s urgency. This would imply that Bing would become the default search provider for Android and tablets.

