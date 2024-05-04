Google Expands Passkeys to Advanced Protection Program

Share the joy

Google Passkeys

In a significant milestone for online security, Google has announced that passkeys, a password-less authentication solution, have been used to authenticate users over 1 billion times across more than 400 million Google Accounts in the past two years.

Heather Adkins, VP of security engineering at Google, highlighted the ease of use and enhanced security provided by passkeys. By relying on methods such as fingerprints, face scans, or PINs, passkeys offer a faster and more secure alternative to traditional passwords.

Adkins emphasized that passkeys are resistant to phishing attempts, providing users with heightened protection against cyber threats.

Google’s data reveals that passkeys are now the preferred authentication method for Google Accounts, surpassing the usage of legacy forms of two-factor authentication like SMS one-time passwords (OTPs) and app-based OTPs combined.

Cross-Account Protection

Expanding on its commitment to user security, Google announced the expansion of Cross-Account Protection. This program notifies users of suspicious activities involving third-party apps and services connected to their Google Accounts, further bolstering cybersecurity measures.

Moreover, Google plans to extend passkey support to high-risk users through its Advanced Protection Program (APP). This initiative aims to safeguard individuals vulnerable to targeted cyber attacks, such as campaign workers, journalists, and human rights activists, by offering passkey enrollment alongside hardware security keys.

Since its introduction in December 2022, passkeys have been integrated across all Google Account platforms by default, providing users with a seamless and password-free authentication experience.

Several prominent companies, including 1Password, Amazon, Apple, Dashlane, and Microsoft, have embraced passkeys, underscoring the industry-wide adoption of this innovative authentication standard.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential implications of passkeys on user freedom and platform lock-in. Critics argue that passkeys could be leveraged by companies to consolidate user credentials within their ecosystems, limiting user choice and portability.

In response to these concerns, Google and other industry players emphasize the flexibility of passkey storage options, including third-party password management solutions and hardware security keys. This approach aims to empower users with greater control over their authentication methods while maintaining robust security standards.

Adoption of Passkeys

The widespread adoption of passkeys by tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Apple signifies a significant step towards a passwordless future. As passkeys continue to gain traction across various platforms and services, users are encouraged to create a passkey for their Google Account to benefit from enhanced security measures.

Passkeys are garnering attention in the tech world for several reasons, primarily due to their promise of enhanced security, convenience, and user experience compared to traditional passwords.

They offer stronger security compared to passwords because they rely on methods such as fingerprints, face scans, or PINs, which are harder for attackers to replicate or steal.

This makes passkeys more resistant to phishing attempts, where attackers try to trick users into revealing their passwords.

They also eliminate the need for users to enter their passwords manually, reducing the risk of falling victim to phishing attacks. Since passkeys are tied to specific devices or biometric data, they cannot be easily intercepted or impersonated by malicious actors.

