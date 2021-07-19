Google Duo gets a new call button

Share the joy













It has been a while since Google Duo received an update. This has however, changed as the video calling app has now been updated with a new call button.

Duo now has a new home screen as well as a new call button that simplifies the process of using the app. Using Duo was not that difficult before now, but the new arrangement makes it easier to use the app.

A new blue call button appears at the bottom of the app along with a top search field to look for contacts and dial. The rest of the page, however, is a grid of circular contacts, 9to5google reports.

Other than the aforementioned changes, every other thing remains the same.

“Inspired by your feedback, we have taken steps to simplify the Duo home screen while keeping all the features you love,” Google said per 9to5google.

While Duo may not be getting all the attention these days, the video and audio calling app remains one of the most feature-rich services available.

The new update that has the new call button has started rolling out to some users already.

Last year, Google expanded the number of people that can participate in group calling on the web version to 32.

Before the expansion, group calling on Duo was exclusive to the Android and iOS versions of the app. That will however, change as you and your friends can host a chat session on the app via desktop and still get the same quality as what is obtainable on the app version.

Actually, it was limited to just 12 participants, but things have evolved—the fact that people now work remotely or are forced to work from home because of the pandemic have changed a lot of things. The need for videoconferencing app has taken over how we do things; and people just cannot afford to stay without keeping in touch with one another.

The feature, however, requires that you sign in to your Duo with your Google Account—phone number not enough this time around. When signed in, simply tap “Create group” beneath the current “Start a call” button.

A couple of weeks before Then, Google added the ability for people to reach you via your email address—though, you are still required to sign up with your phone number. The email feature removes the need for people to reach you through your phone number whenever they want to chat with you.

