Google Docs now allows you to select multiple pieces of texts

Share the joy

Google Docs is out with an important update. The update, according to Google, will allow you to select multiple texts at once, and share, paste, or format them. This eliminates the need to make repeated changes, thereby increasing your overall productivity.

The keyboard shortcuts that enable you to “select multiple sections of text” in Google Docs on the web will be determined by the desktop OS.

The latest update is already rolling out, but may take a while to get to all users.

In November, Google Docs rolled out file review and approval system for Workspace users. That update came two years after the beta program was launched. Workspace users will now have access to formal document approvals in the latest update.

To get started, simply open the “File” menu which will reveal a new “Approvals” option that opens a right sidebar. To make a request, you will have to enter a list of approvals, custom message, and optional due date that will come with reminders. Those you select will get email, browser, or Google Chat notifications with a link to the document.

The feature becomes inevitable when one considers how difficult it is to secure document approvals when collaborating with multiple stakeholders and competing priorities. With the approval system, it is now easy to secure those approvals and see who approved them.

All viewers will be notified when edits are made to a document and latest version of the document is re-approved. The feature will also ensure that once all reviewers have provided their approval, the file locks and cannot be edited. This of course, secures the integrity of your document.

Also in 2021, Google Docs welcomed a new feature that will help to make writing faster. Smart Compose was first added to Gmail in 2018, and had since been added to a couple of other products since then. Google Docs users will get to use Smart Compose and autocorrect when adding comments.

The tool, which had been a part of Google Docs since 2019, was made available in the Docs commenting field. Smart Compose suggestions will appear in light gray as you type. When you hit the “tab” key while typing, the feature will automatically accept it.

Also, Google will automatically correct words that are misspelt as they are being entered and identify the change with a dashed underline. As you continue to type however, the marker will disappear.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

