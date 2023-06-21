Google Discontinued the Album Archive

Share the joy

Google Kills Album Archive

Google has sunset a lot of its apps and services. For instance, it killed Google Hangouts in favor of Google Chat. You might wonder what happened to the images you shared on the said platform.

Well, some of them remain in Album Archive. You can view them in one location. It does not matter what device you used to send them on.

Shutting Down of Album Archive

Recently, though, the company has been sending e-mails to some users (including me) to inform them of the imminent shutdown of Album Archive.

When you visit the site, you will see an old gallery UI where you find some albums. Google states that these are the photos and videos shared on Google services, like Hangouts.

Other users said that most of the photos they found on Album Archive were images from their Blogger sites. Google recommends copying the data through Takeout.

But Google specifies that content available only in Album Archive would be removed from July 19. These could be data from Google Hangouts stored in this platform or background images that you have uploaded using Gmail theme picker before 2018.

What is Album Archive?

If you forgot about this platform, Album Archive was a service provided by Google. It allowed you to manage and access your photos and video content across various Google platforms.

It was a central hub where users can view, organize, and download media files that are stored in Google Photos, Picasa Web Albums, and other Google Services.

It was primarily designed as a repository for your past and present photo and video collections. It offered a convenient way to access and manage your visual content from various Google platforms in one place.

With this platform, you could access your albums from services, like Google Photos and Picasa web albums in one location. It streamlined the process of locating and managing your visual content across multiple platforms.

The service also allowed you to organize your albums, create new ones and manage the content within the album. You could even add or remove photos/videos, rearrange their order, or edit their metadata. You could also apply labels or tags for easier categorization and searching.

With Album Archive, you could download individual photos or videos, or entire albums to your device. It was handy if you want to keep a local backup of your media files or if you wish to migrate your content to a different platform.

Limited Features

However, the platform did not offer photo editing features or extensive cloud storage, like Google Photos. But it did serve as a convenient tool to organize and retrieve your visual content from various Google services.

Google decided to shut it down in favor of other, more powerful features.

The company states that Blogger can still see the image content after July 19. Thus, the images are still safe.

If you are worried, though, it might be best that you use Google Takeout to back up the images. Just visit the Hangouts section and export your file. You will receive a zip file in a few days.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

