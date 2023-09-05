Google confirms date for inactive account deletion

Share the joy

Google has started sending out emails to users whose accounts have been inactive for up to two years. According to the email, the company said it would start deleting such accounts on December 1, 2023.

An account is said to be active, according to Google, when a user signs in or is signed in to his accounts. Some of the actions that constitute activities in an account, according to Google, include:

Reading or sending an email

Using Google Drive

Watching a YouTube video

Sharing a photo

Downloading an app

Using Google Search

Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service

“When your Google Account has not been used within a 2-year period, your Google Account, that is then deemed inactive, and all of its content and data may be deleted. Before this happens, Google will give you an opportunity to take an action in your account,” Google wrote on its Support Page.

In May, Google said it will start deleting affected accounts in December 2023 and will do this in a “phased approach,” beginning with “accounts that were created and never used again.” Google said it is “going to roll this out slowly and carefully.”

The company, however, promised to send multiple reminders to affected users before such actions were taken.

“Before deleting an account, we will send multiple notifications over the months leading up to deletion to both the account email address and the recovery email (if one has been provided).”

More on Google: Google Meet has added support for dedicated whiteboard cameras. This is a great addition considering how expensive a Jamboard and other touchscreens can be.

With this addition, Google Meet will now easily integrate with Logitech Scribe. The support means content written on a physical whiteboard in a room can now be shared as a presentation in a meeting using the Logitech Scribe. With this, participants in a remote meeting will be able to see what is being drawn on a meeting room whiteboard.

Just to be clear, this only affects free Gmail accounts and has nothing to do with accounts managed by a business or school.

Still on Gmail, this time on verification, Google is adding a blue checkmark next to select sender’s names on Gmail to verify their identity.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

