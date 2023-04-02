Google co-founder subpoenaed in JPMorgan lawsuit

Share the joy

According to a civil complaint concerning JPMorgan’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein, Google co-founder Sergey Brin is one of four billionaires summoned, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin seen wearing one of the company’s computer glasses.

According to the report, the late financier and the bank were subjects of messages and records that the attorney general for the US Virgin Islands had requested from Brin, Thomas Pritzker, Mortimer Zuckerman, and Michael Ovitz in connection with a civil action.

The Journal received information from unnamed sources that it was unclear why the four had been summoned. Attorneys have the right to request information from those not specifically involved in a case but who may be able to support it with evidence.

The majority of Brin’s fortune is in Google parent firm Alphabet stock. Hyatt Hotels’ CEO Pritzker is also the owner of the U.S.; Zuckerman is a real estate magnate. Ovitz is a venture capitalist and a former Hollywood superagent, according to News & World Report.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes estimate the total net worth of Brin, Pritzker, and Zuckerman to be around $100 billion.

They were unavailable for comment when The Journal tried to reach them.

In a late-year lawsuit, the US Virgin Islands accused JPMorgan of “knowingly facilitating, supporting, and concealing the human trafficking network maintained by Jeffrey Epstein.”

For numerous years, Epstein had a home in the Virgin Islands. He banked at JPMorgan while running a well-organized sex trade enterprise. 20 victims allegedly received a total of $1 million in payment through JPMorgan accounts, according to a lawsuit.

The bank disputes any wrongdoing and claims it was unaware of Epstein’s actions. It responded to the Virgin Islands’ complaint. It claimed that the country was trying to shift responsibility and did “nothing to hinder” Epstein’s trafficking enterprise.

Together with Deutsche Bank, Epstein’s clients filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan in November.

After a deal negotiated between the two parties, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, is likely to receive an oath interview, the Journal said last week.

When Insider contacted the US Virgin Islands and JPMorgan for comment after business hours, neither organization responded right away.

