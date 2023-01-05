Google Chrome Will Stop Working on Millions of Windows PC

Share the joy

Google Chrome 110 Won’t Be Available on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 PCs

The current Chrome version is 109. Google will release Chrome 110 update on February 7, 2023. Earlier versions of Google Chrome will no longer be supported.

Currently, Chrome 109 supports Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. These are two older Microsoft OS.

Starting on January 15, 2023, Google will halt supporting older Microsoft operating systems. Instead, it will require Windows 10 or later.

If you are using Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, you can still use Chrome 109. However, you can’t update it to 110.

It means that you won’t get security patches. Without those patches, your computer will be vulnerable to any hack.

Hence, if you wish to continue using Chrome while protecting your PC, you need to upgrade your machine to at least Windows 10.

Google planned to end support for Windows 7 in 2021. But it pushed the deadline to 2022. Then, it changed its mind and pushed it again to January 2023 because of the pandemic.

Warning to Windows 7 and 8.1 Users

Meanwhile, Windows 7 and 8.1 users will face a tougher start this year. It’s not just about not being able to update to Chrome 110 but because Microsoft not issuing any more support to Windows 8.1.

Starting January 11, 2023, computers running Windows 8.1 or earlier won’t get any security patches.

If you don’t upgrade, you’ll find yourself at risk of cyber attacks. You’ll also experience unwanted bugs. After next week’s deadline, Microsoft will no longer release any upgrades.

Microsoft released Windows 8.1 in 2013. But 10 years after, a vast number of people are still using it.

In fact, Windows 8.1 is the fourth most commonly used Microsoft OS in the world. If Microsoft will stop supporting this OS, then millions of PCs will be open to attack.

Microsoft has already stopped supporting Windows 7 since 2020. Windows users are forced to upgrade so that their machines run on Windows 10 or later. In that way, they’ll get future versions of Chrome and security patches.

You should consider upgrading your OS. Windows 10 offers a lot of customization features. You can customize the look and feel of your computer, including the Start menu.

Furthermore, new Windows offers a number of productivity features. For instance, you can snap windows to the sides of the screen and virtual desktops. The features can assist users in managing workflow more efficiently.

The latest Windows is also a popular OS for gaming as it supports a wide range of games and gaming hardware. Plus, it includes a number of security features that can protect your computer from viruses, malware, and other threats.

There are options you can use to switch to the latest Windows. You can upgrade it to the latest Windows 11 OS. However, if your computer is older than five years old and it’s not compatible with the new OS, then you won’t have a choice but to buy a new PC.

Indeed, it’s an expensive option but it’s worth an investment considering that Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 8.1. And Windows 10 will no longer be supported in two years’ time.

