Google Chrome Rolling Out Fingerprint Unlock for Incognito

Share the joy

Fingerprint Unlock for Incognito on Google Chrome Android

Chrome will introduce another update for Android users. The update includes allowing users to lock their incognito sessions with biometric info each time they exit the app.

But this feature has been around for iOS users for some time. Now, Google is making it available to Chrome Android users.

To activate this feature, go to Chrome Settings, Privacy, and Security. From there, you’ll see the “Lock incognito tabs …” Once activated, you will have to use the biometric to unlock your incognito session and continue what you were doing.

Private Browsing Mode

There could be a lot of reasons you would want to use the Incognito mode on the Chrome browser. But the most popular reason is that you don’t want to leave behind history, cookies, or search data on your device. It’s useful if you’re using someone’s device. It prevents sites from using cookies to track your browsing habits. It also avoids search results or ads that are personalized based on your browsing history.

This private browsing mode is also useful if you want to bypass filters or blocks set up on the network you’re using. Or you can use it to troubleshoot the issue without affecting normal browsing history.

Although it does let you browse privately, you’re not anonymous on the web. The sites you visit can still track your activity. And your ISP can still see it.

Even though it has limitations, it’s still a good way to hide your search history if you are using someone’s computer.

Google has just begun rolling out the feature. Thus, you may not see the option yet even if you are using the latest version of the browser on your Android. If it’s not available yet on your device, try typing in “chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android” on the URL to unlock the feature.

Safety Check

The company also updated its Safety Check feature. This broader update will send users more customized recommendations about permissions. If a certain site is sending you too many notifications, the feature will prompt you to change the notification access.

Easy Way to Delete Browsing Data

You can also clear or delete your browsing data at any time. Before, it takes several mouse clicks to do it. But Google has made it simpler.

You can just use this shortcut. Type “clear browsing data” in the Chrome address bar. Don’t hit enter. Instead, click or tap the suggested “Clear Browsing Data” and it will automatically take you to the page where you can delete your browsing history.

Google Chrome remains a top favorite among Internet users. It syncs across multiple devices and it works natively with Google services.

However, if you are using iOS or MacOS, Safari is a better choice. It’s especially true if you are using a Mac with Apple’s own chip. It’s more energy-efficient than Chrome and it beats Chrome at protecting your privacy. However, if you’re using a Windows computer or Android, then Chrome might be a better option.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

