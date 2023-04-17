Google Chat is Getting a Major Design Overhaul

Share the joy

Google Chat Getting a Material You Redesign

Google chat is part of the Google Workspace suite of productivity tools. Previously known as Google Hangouts Chats, this platform is getting an overhaul. The new look will match Docs, Gmail, and Sheets.

The overhaul is based on the company’s Material Design 3 system. Material Design is based on the idea of creating a tangible, tactile experience for users, using bold colors, expressive typography, and intuitive, interactive elements, such as animations and transitions. It emphasizes flat, two-dimensional surfaces that are layered and shadowed to create a sense of depth and hierarchy.

When you open Google Chat now, you will notice some small tweaks to the entire interface. For instance, instead of the old flat buttons, you will see rounded buttons. The search bar now has a rounded shape, along with blue accents.

The main message view, new topic button, and compose setups are getting minor changes.

Google announced earlier this week that users will get a new Chat feature that enables Managers to create channels for announcements. It can be likened to what you can use in Slack.

It is a convenient way of keeping the members of a team on the same page. With a dedicated space, the members will no longer have to dig through various conversations just to find an essential update.

Google Chat for Businesses

Google Chat isn’t that popular. But its user base is still significant since it is integrated with other Google Workspace tools that are widely used in businesses and organizations around the world. It is available for free as a standalone app for personal use, which could also contribute to its user base.

Many businesses prefer this platform because they can easily set up organized spaces, which are chat rooms where team members can collaborate, share files, and communicate. To maximize it for your business, it is vital to set up organized spaces based on different teams, topics, or projects. It will keep conversations and files related to specific topics in one place. It makes it easier for team members to find and access information.

You should also integrate it with other Google Workspace apps, like Google Drive and Google Calendar. It means that your team members can access files, schedule meetings, and join video calls directly from within the chat interface. To maximize Google Chat for businesses, it’s important to take advantage of these integrations to streamline communication and collaboration.

And if you need to call attention to specific messages or respond quickly to messages without cluttering the conversation, make sure to use @mentions and reactions. These features can streamline communication and collaboration on this platform.

Plus, the use of bots and automation can automate tasks and processes, like scheduling meetings or sending reminders. Maximize these bots and automation to streamline your repetitive tasks, thereby, improving efficiency.

Along with the redesign, the company wants to remind its users that Google Currents will no longer be accessible on July 5 in Google Chat. Instead of Currents, Google has already replaced it with Spaces that can support up to 8,000 people.

