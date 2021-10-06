Google Calendar users can now start and share meeting notes

Share the joy













Google Calendar gets better by every update. What it means is that you can always expect something good anytime there is a new release. The latest upgrade from Google allows for easy sharing of meeting minutes.

There is a new Docs integration that automates sharing minutes with everyone. If you have fixed a meeting, you can now create a document for notes within the Calendar entry. Simply click on “Take meeting notes” in the event panel to generate your new Docs file once you are ready. Google will automatically enter some major information, including a title and date, names of attendees, and a few subheadings to get you started.

It does not matter when you create the document, this is attached to the entry of your meeting in Calendar so that attendees can refer to it. It is also automatically shared with everyone invited to the event. This is so that you will not have to enter the email addresses manually or select your co-workers from a list. You can choose not to share the notes with other users if you are creating the document after an even is scheduled.

The feature is already rolling out to Workspace, G Suite Business, and G Suite Basic users. The roll out may, however, take another 15 days to get to every user.

A couple of months ago, Google updated its Calendar app with ability to share where you are working from. This new feature will help you to properly organize office meetings.

For users on select Google Workspace plans, the new feature will start working from August 30th. Accessibility will be via the Calendar settings menu alongside the existing working hours option. This can also be accessed via the weekly calendar view below where it shows each day’s dates. Among work stations available to users are “Office,” “Home,” “Unspecified,” or “Somewhere else.”

Google in a blog post announced that the option is being added to make it “easier to plan in-person collaboration or set expectations in a hybrid workplace.” This is understandable considering the surge in the popularity of remote working caused by the pandemic. There has been an increase on the need for employees to keep track of people’s working hours, location, and planning of in-person meetings and other events.

The working location option is switched off by default, but you can enable it after it starts rolling out a couple of days from now. categories of users that will be able to access the new feature include: Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Nonprofits, and G Suite Business.

