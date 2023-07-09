Google Calendar shows when you’re working from home or office

Share the joy

If you’ve returned to a hybrid workplace after the pandemic, you’ve probably had to wonder if a coworker you need to meet with will be in the office at the same time you are. Google is now addressing this issue with a new Google Calendar feature that allows you to designate when you’ll be at work or at home.

While Google Calendar already enabled users to mark whether they were working from the office or at home on certain days, the latest version goes a step further by allowing users to mark the hours they’ll be at each location.

For example, you may mark your calendar to indicate that you’ll be working from home on Wednesday morning but will return to the office after lunch. The objective is to assist employees who may split their time between home and work on some days to discuss their schedule with coworkers and avoid misconnections.

Once your company receives the release, locations will be enabled by default, so you should have access unless your workplace administrator decides to disable it.

The controls are accessible through Google Calendar’s Settings section. You may indicate whether you’re in the “Office,” “Home,” “Unspecified,” or “Somewhere else.” To add a place, choose “Working Location” as an event type in your calendar, then select a location from the available options.

If you have a consistent hybrid schedule, you may arrange your location setting to recur daily, weekly, or monthly, just like any other Google Calendar event.

Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits will eventually have access to the tool. Rapid Release domains will receive the capability immediately, whereas planned release domains will experience a prolonged deployment of up to 15 days beginning on July 14, 2023.

