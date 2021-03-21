Google brings Live Caption to Chrome

Image Credit: Google

Google Chrome has finally welcomed one of the most eagerly awaited features-Live Caption. Google announced the launch of the new feature in a blog post last Thursday. Live Caption will be particularly very useful in that noisy environment where hearing becomes difficult or almost impossible.

For those with difficulty in hearing, such a feature comes in handy. It makes it easy to listen to whatever content you are watching.

“With Live Caption on Chrome, you can automatically generate real-time captions for media with audio on your browser. It works across social and video sites, podcasts and radio content, personal video libraries (such as Google Photos), embedded video players, and most web-based video or audio chat services,” wrote Madan Kompalli Product Manager Speech.

You can turn on Live Caption in your Chrome browser on the desktop by going to Settings, click on the Advanced section, then go to the Accessibility section. The feature which is currently available in English is available globally on the latest release of Chrome on Windows, Mac and Linux devices and will be coming soon to ChromeOS. Just to add, Live Caption is already available for any audio or video on your mobile device.

Back in August 2020, Google Chrome

announced a couple of new changes to make the browser even better. All categories of users including Android, desktop and Chromebooks were not left out.

Tab groups was first introduced back in May as a beta. The feature will serve as a useful addition to all those who like to keep things tidy. With the tool, will now be able to create distinct categories around your browsing habits.

Creating one is pretty easy—simply right-click on a tab and select “Add Tab to Group” and then “New Group.” This will then allow you to name a new category, add an existing one, or choose a corresponding color. Interestingly too, you will be able to collapse all tabs related to a category in one place to create more space.

Tabs on Google Chrome have now been improved to make them load 10 percent faster than before. With that, you can now access pages faster/*-, finish your task on time, and have time for other things.

Finally, there was an improved URL sharing for Android users. This means they can quickly copy a link, send it to Chrome on their devices, and send links through other apps. They can also print a page, or generate a QR code to scan or download. This feature is also rolling out to Chrome on desktop and can accessed from a new QR icon in the Chrome address bar.