Google brings “Intelligent Corrections” to Sheets

Not everyone is good with numbers—but spreadsheets have helped in no small ways. For those struggling with formulas and the likes, Google just added a feature called intelligent corrections.

It is a follow up feature to one Google launched last year—formular suggestions. This time, Google has added a feature that corrects formulas. Intelligent corrections takes the fear and pressure off you—it helps you to troubleshoot and improve different kinds of formulas.

To get started, simply insert a formular that Sheets detects may be improved, a suggestion box will show up with details on a new version that can replace the current formula. The feature also boasts the ability to accept or reject your entry.

Google says intelligent corrections will be available by default and can be disabled by going to tools > Enable formula corrections or from the three-dot menu of the suggestion dialog box. There are, however, no admin controls for the feature.

A few examples supported by intelligent corrections include:

VLOOKUP errors. Missing cells in range input. Locking ranges when applying formulas across cells.

In related news, Google has integrated the trio of Docs, Slides, and Sheets into Google Meet. The company announced the integration in a move that will make Meet more accessible to users. The integration will help users navigate hybrid work better.

Users will be able to join Google Meet video call from Docs, Slides, and Sheets as the new update rolls out for Workspace web clients. Starting from Tuesday, users will start noticing a prominent Google Meet button beside the top right corner of their document. A click on the button will reveal their upcoming meetings.

When they [users] select one and join a call, they will begin sharing their tab while chatting with coworkers. This allows them to collaborate on a project more easily. Users can also choose not to go on video and just share the tab or start their own collaboration call.

People are gradually getting back to work, and remote working is not as popular as it was at the peak of the pandemic. This has seriously impacted the use of videoconferencing apps. However, companies like Google, Microsoft, and Zoom are always coming up with new upgrades to make their products appealing to users.

So, whether in Honolulu, Cairo, London, or Sydney, you can always collaborate in more ways with the new Google Meet integration. The feature will be enabled by default, but can be disabled by admins.

