Google brings generative AI to Photos with Magic Editor

Google seems to be completely sold on to generative AI with tons of its products being integrated with the feature. The latest is Google Photos, with the company announcing that it is coming with an experimental Magic Editor tool.

Magic Editor is built with the ability to not only fix photos, but change them to create the shot you always desired. The tool allows you to move and resize objects, stretch them, get rid of unwanted bag strap or even replace an overcast sky with a brighter version of it.

With Magic Editor, you will also be able to create new content to fill in the gaps after your object has been repositioned.

Google said its plans to give early access to Pixel phones later in the year. Though, a new tool, the company said the “experimental technology will open exciting editing possibilities.” Being an experimental tool, a bugs and errors are expected, which it will hopefully correct with the feedback from early users.

“Over the past few years, AI has simplified complex photo editing tasks, allowing you to easily enhance your memories and get creative with your editing. And with these tools, you all collectively edit 1.7 billion photos each month — right in Google Photos. Magic Editor will take the editing experience to the next level, and we can’t wait to see how you turn your photos into something even more stunning and special to you.”

About a year ago, Google rolled out its Real Tone filters on both iOS, and Android. The filters are designed to help show your skin in its natural state. One the feature becomes available; you should have a suite of new options in the “Filters” tab of the Google Photos editor.

You will have a couple of choices including Playa, Isla, Honey, and Desert to choose from. The filters, according to Google, were designed to “work well across skin tones.”

If you have chosen one of the new filters, you should see an overlaid mention of “Made with Real Tone.” Every filter should also have adjustments you can make, to properly refine any picture.

The company had earlier launched an improved editor functionality, which enables you to get the best of your old and new photos. The feature is powered by artificial intelligence, which is fast becoming the mainstay of most Google products these days.

The revamped editor feature is built with smart suggestions and easy-to-use granular adjustments, which brings out the very best look in your photos. Google Photos is already providing you with suggestions like brightening, rotating, or archiving a picture while you are viewing your pictures.

