Google brings emoji reactions to Gmail

Google Gmail: Is it going social? Maybe! Google has announced a new way to reply to your emails, particularly when you find yourself at a loss for words. Emoji reactions are coming to Gmail, according to the company.

“Starting this month, those with personal Gmail accounts will see a smiley face icon appear below their messages on mobile and desktop. Click on it to select an emoji from the menu, then simply tap one to send. Or if another recipient already responded with the perfect emoji, just click that one to pile on.”

Users of Gmail will soon be able to simply hover over the appropriate reaction icon in-stream to see reactions to group emails and to see who specifically reacted with each emoji response.

In other news, Google previously revealed that it will soon add a blue checkmark next to certain sender names on Gmail in order to confirm their legitimacy.

The blue checkmark will appear next to the names of businesses that have adopted Gmail’s Brand Indicators for Messages Identification [BIMI] feature.

In order for a brand logo to appear as an avatar in emails, the BIMI feature reportedly requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo.

A checkmark icon will show up next to the name the next time you want to send an email to a BIMI-enabled user. This will enable users to recognize genuine emails from brands, claims Google.

Simply hover your cursor over the blue checkmark next to a sender’s name to see if they have confirmed that they are the owner of the domain and logo in their profile image.

Google previously declared that its AI features would be included in a number of its products, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet Chat, and Slides. Expect new ways for AI to brainstorm, summarize, and generate text in Google Docs; the ability to create complete emails in Gmail from a user’s brief bullet points; and the ability to create AI imagery, audio, and video for presentations in Slides.

The announcement is clearly aimed at catching up to Microsoft and other market rivals, and Google’s intentions are very clear. Nobody knows how far it can go, but it is clear that the company is rushing to accomplish its objective of catching up to its competitors.

